Michigan man pleads guilty to federal charge for selling cocaine in Mon County

Donovan Swift

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to a federal drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Donovan Swift

Donovan Swift, 31 of Shelby Township, Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride.” Swift admitted to distributing cocaine in October 2020 in Monongalia County.

Swift faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s plea hearing.

Swift is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.

