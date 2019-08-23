Breaking News
Michigan man pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Monongalia County

Jerel Seahorn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in Monongalia County.

Jerel “L” Seahorn, 33, of Detroit Michigan pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The release stated Seahorn admitted to selling heroin in Monongalia County in March 2018.

Seahorn is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, according to the release. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

