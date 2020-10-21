Michigan man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to a federal drug charge out of West Virginia.

Christopher Shook, 32, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Shook admitted to having methamphetamine in August 2020 in Monongalia County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Shook faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

