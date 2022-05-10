CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to a federal meth charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Darius Robertson

Darius Robertson, 23 of Warren, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Robertson admitted to working with another man to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice.”

Robertson was arrested in January, along with Bacarre Curtis, of Eastpointe, MI, after a task force undercover operative bought meth from Curtis and officers learned that he was working with Robertson.

Robertson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Bacarre Curtis

Curtis is expected to plea later this month.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, the ATF, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.

Both men remain in the North Central Regional Jail.