Michigan man receives prison sentence for drug distribution in Monongalia County

Delon Price

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Michigan man for drug distribution in Monongalia County.

Delon Price, 28, of Dearborn, Michigan, will spend 5 years, 3 months in prison for drug distribution, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Price, also known as “Pedro,” pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location. Price admitted to selling heroin near West Virginia University in November 2017.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

