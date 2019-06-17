Michigan man sentenced for drug distribution in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A judge sentenced a Detroit, Michigan man for his role in a drug distribution operation in Monongalia County.

Travon Evans, 27, will spend 5 years, 10 months in prison for his involvement in a heroin, oxycodone and cocaine distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Evans pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of aiding and abetting a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm. Evans admitted to distributing heroin in June 2018 in Monongalia County. He also admitted to making a false statement in the attempted purchase of a 5.56 mm caliber pistol in May 2018 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The United States Marshals Service assisted.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.