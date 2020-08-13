Michigan man sentenced on federal heroin distribution charge in Mon County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man was sentenced Thursday to 100 months in federal prison for selling heroin in Monongalia County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Anthony Foy

Foy, also known as “Duke,” 42 of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin” in September 2019. Foy admitted to selling heroin in October 2017 in Monongalia County, Powell said.

Foy was one of six people indicted in June 2019 on a variety of drug charges.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down the sentence.

Foy is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.