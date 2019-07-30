Michigan man sentenced to 10 years for drug distribution in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Michigan man was sentenced in Randolph County on a federal drug charge.

Michael Christopher Morgan, also known as “Deon” and “D”, 37, of Detroit, Michigan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a drug distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Morgan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine base or “crack” and methamphetamine in April 2019. Morgan admitted to conspiring with other to distribute the drugs in Randolph County from March 2016 to March 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.