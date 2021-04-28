Michigan pair arrested following Westover drug bust during traffic stop

WESTOVER, W.Va. – On Tuesday, two Michigan residents were arrested in Westover after police found drugs inside their vehicle in Monongalia County.

According to Westover Police, a patrolman conducted a routine traffic stop regarding a deficient brake light. A report states the driver, Darchelle Beasley, and the passenger, Davion Beasley, both of Lansing, were removed from the vehicle. During a search, Beasley told the patrolman that she had a small amount of marijuana inside the car.

According to law enforcement, 691 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana were found during the search.

Both Darchelle and Davion were then taken to the Westover Police Department for processing.