Michigan woman charged in Westover after officers find more than a pound-and-a-half of meth during routine traffic stop

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Michigan woman has been charged in Westover after officers find more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.
On Apr. 27, officers with the Westover Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a white Hyundai elntra “with a deficient rear driver-side break light,” according to a criminal complaint.
Upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Darchelle Beasley, 31, of Lansing, Michigan, officers told her for the reason for the stop; during the stop, officers removed Beasley and a passenger from the vehicle, officers said.
While speaking with officers, Beasley said that she had a “small amount of marijuana in the vehicle,” at which point officers began a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.
During the search, officers said they found more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine, as well as “a small amount” of marijuana.
Beasley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.