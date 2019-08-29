Michigan woman sentenced for role in drug distribution operation in Monongalia County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan woman has been sentenced for her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation in Monongalia County, officials said.

Marshawn Daggins, 35, of Southfield, MI was sentenced Wednesday to eight months in federal prison for her involvement in a heroin, oxycodone and cocaine distribution operation.

Daggins admitted to using a phone to further a drug distribution operation in April 2018 in Monongalia County and pled guilty to one count of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated and the United States Marshal Service assisted.