MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a victim in the back during an altercation in Randolph County.

On Dec. 17. deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Conrad Street home in Mill Creek for a reported stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

Mark Rhodes

While deputies were on the way to the residence, they learned that Mark Rhodes, 55, of Mill Creek, had “stabbed” a woman and then “stabbed himself,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they detained Rhodes, whose “chest and arms were covered in blood” with “a laceration to his chest,” according to the complaint.

Randolph County EMS then transported Rhodes and the victim for treatment, and at that time deputies spoke with a witness to the incident who stated that Rhodes and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation, deputies said.

During the verbal altercation, the witness heard screaming, at which point the witness saw Rhodes “hugging” the victim and “pushed” him away when the witness Rhodes “had stabbed [the victim] in the back” before Rhodes “stabbed himself in the chest,” according to the criminal complaint.

Rhodes has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.