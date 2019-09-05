UPDATE: Man charged with sexual assault after Kentucky juvenile is found in Anmoore

UPDATE (September 5, 2019, 1 p.m.):

ANMOORE, W.Va.- A Harrison County man has been charged with third-degree sexual assault following an incident in Anmoore Tuesday involving a minor from Kentucky.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, authorities arrested Christopher Watson, 31, of Clarksburg, near W.Va. 58 in Anmoore after a 12 year-old girl, who turned out to be a runaway from Ashland, Kentucky, identified Watson.

Christopher Watson

Deputies said around 10 a.m. a girl was “nude and covered in mud,” walking along W.Va. 58 in Anmoore. Once law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered the juvenile runaway.

Deputies said the girl met up with Watson who was staying in the cab of a large truck in the area, where authorities determined she had spent the night.

According to court documents, Watson admitted the girl did perform oral sex on him.

Deputies said the juvenile has since been turned over to Child Protective Services.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s detective unit and the Anmoore Police Department are handling the investigation.

