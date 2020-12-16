Missouri man arrested after western Maryland road rage incident

MCHENRY, Md. – A Missouri man is facing several charges following a road rage incident on Interstate 68 in western Maryland Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-68 at milemarker 4 in Friendsville, just over the line from West Virginia, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Warren States, 20 of Kirbyville, MO, was driving a red 2011 Dodge Charger and passed a 2010 Honda Civic operated by the victim.

States then became involved in a road rage incident with the victim, passing the victim and then slowing down in front of the victim, according to troopers.

Warren States, Courtesy of the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office

States then slowed down and pulled beside the victim’s vehicle, opened the driver’s side window of the vehicle and pointed a black handgun at the victim while he was passing their vehicle, troopers further detailed.

The victim then called state police, who were able to locate the red Charger on I-68 at milemarker 40 in Cumberland.

The driver was detained and a black Springfield semi-auto handgun was located in the car, troopers said.

The victim drove to the traffic stop and positively identified States as the suspect.

States was placed under arrest and charged with first degree assault and multiple handgun violations, according to the release.

States is being held in the Garrett County Detention Center in Oakland.