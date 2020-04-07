Missouri man charged after minor discloses alleged sexual abuse in Preston County after miscarriage

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A Missouri man has been charged after a teenage girl disclosed three incidents of sexual abuse that happened in Preston County, sheriff’s deputies said.

Danny Spiker

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, in October 2019, Danny Spiker, 31, of Festus, Mo., was staying with family at two separate Preston County addresses, in Albright and Bruceton Mills, after “abscond[ing] from Missouri.”

Later, a 13-year-old girl, who was in state’s custody in Missouri, was seen at a hospital for a possible miscarriage, deputies said.

During a forensic interview with the St. Louis Child Advocacy Center, the girl disclosed that Spiker had sexually abused her for years, according to the complaint, and that he had done so since she was 5 years old.

The teen described three incidents that occurred in Preston County, and all three involved sexual intercourse, investigators said.

Spiker is charged with three counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $300,000.