Brandon Silvey

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Missouri man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill law enforcement while under arrest for misdemeanors in Marion County.

On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for disorderly conduct and multiple other misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint.

While being processed, the man, identified as Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, “stated that he will ‘shoot the place up with his AK’,” deputies said.

Also during that time, Silvey stated “when I get out I am going to blow this place up” and then threatened that he would “personally shoot” all of the officers who were there, according to the complaint.

Silvey has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.