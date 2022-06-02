FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man in Fairmont.

Shelby Johnson

On May 31, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a personal injury at a residence on View Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw a man lying in bed “with a hole in his shirt consistent with a stab wound,” and when officers spoke with him, he stated that “he did not stab himself,” but “refused to identify the person who stabbed him,” officers said.

Also present at the scene was Shelby Johnson, 59, of Fairmont, who was “confrontational with officers yelling and cursing at them as they removed her from the scene in order to treat the victim,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with Johnson, she “insisted that she did not stab the victim,” however, a search of Johnson’s phone showed a text message sent to another individual “which stated ‘Mom, I cut him’,” officers said.

Johnson has been charged with malicious wounding. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.