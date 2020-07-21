Mon Co. deputies searching for Morgantown man wanted on 2 burglary charges

Larry Heaster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deputies in Monongalia County are searching for a man who is currently wanted on two counts of burglary, according to a post on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In the post, deputies said they are looking for Larry Thomas Heaster, 24, of Morgantown. Heaster’s last known address is on Snake Hill Road in Morgantown, according to the post.

Deputies said Heaster is 5’10” tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies are urging anyone with any information on Heaster or his whereabouts to contact them at 304-291-7260.