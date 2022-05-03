CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man was indicted Tuesday on federal child pornography charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Oliver Matheny

Oliver Matheny, 48 of Maidsville, was indicted on three counts of “Attempted Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction” and two counts of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction.” Matheny was previously convicted of sexually abusing a minor in Florida in 1996. He is accused of using minors to produce child pornography from February to September 2018 in Monongalia County.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matheny in November 2019, after deputies said he filmed underage girls through a hole in a bathroom wall, in his home.

Matheny faces at least 25 years and up to 50 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.

The FBI investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.