Mon County deputies charge man with sexual assault after early morning 911 call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After getting a 911 call early Tuesday morning, Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man on sexual assault charges.

Deputies got the call from an underage female just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, saying that she had just been assaulted by the man who was caring for her, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

After investigating, detectives arrested Caleb Wiley, 33 and charged him with sexual assault by a parent, guardian or custodian. Wiley’s bond was set at $50,000. He does not currently appear on the West Virginia Regional Jails website.

The incident happened at Viewcrest Village, which is a mobile home park, off of Scotts Run Road, deputies said.