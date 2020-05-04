Mon County deputies charge Masontown man accused of shooting man in the face

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Sunday, May 3, deputies were called about a shooting incident that took place at the parking lot of Greer Limestone on Earl L. Core Road in Morgantown, according to a release sent by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Greer Limestone

In the release, deputies state that the victim of the incident told them that he and his juvenile son were in the Greer Limestone parking lot waiting on someone.

The victim was out of his vehicle when William Shifflett, 73, of Masontown, pulled up and “shot the victim in the face” with a handgun, deputies said. The victim was able to get back into his vehicle and flee the scene along with his son.

However, Shifflett “pursued the victim at a high rate of speed,” and shot at the victim’s vehicle at least one time before crashing his own vehicle, according to the release, and the victim stopped in a parking lot to wait for deputies to respond.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

As a result of the incident, Shifflett has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and malicious assault. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is performing an investigation into the incident and asks anyone with information to call 304-291-7218.