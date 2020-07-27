Mon County Deputies: man high on meth and heroin didn’t know what day it was during car chase

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man is in jail after a brief car chase on Friday.

A Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies was running radar in a 45 mph zone near the Mon Fayette Expressway when a car driven by Jordan Cannon passed him at 68 mph, according to Cannon’s criminal complaint.

Jordan Cannon

When the deputy pulled the car over on the expressway, he found Cannon sweating profusely, breathing heavily, visibly shaking, talking quickly and being deceptive in his answers, the complaint said.

The deputy noticed drug paraphernalia throughout the car and ordered Cannon to step out. Cannon refused several orders from the deputy and sped off, nearly running over the deputy’s foot, he said.

After a short chase on Route 43 north, Cannon again pulled over and was taken into custody. Then after failing field sobriety tests, Cannon told deputies that he had shot up meth and heroin that day, that he hadn’t slept since the previous weekend and that he did not know what day it was, his criminal complaint said.

Cannon, 29, of Morgantown, is charged with felony fleeing while DUI. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,012.