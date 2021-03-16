Mon County man held on $250k bail for sex abuse charges involving young girl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man is facing charges after West Virginia State Police said he abused a young girl.

Thomas Rodenish

Troopers arrested Thomas Rodenish, 28 of Morgantown, after the young victim revealed the abuse to a parent and was taken to the emergency room.

Then during an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the victim further described the abuse and said that Rodenish told her that he would “do worse,” if she told anyone about what happened, according to his criminal complaint.

Rodenish is charged with first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $250,000.