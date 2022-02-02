Mon County man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Thomas Winston

Thomas Winston, 31 of Westover, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction.” Winston, who has previously been convicted of a similar charge in Preston County, admitted to having child pornographic images in August 2019 in Preston County.

Winston faces at least 10 and up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250 ,000.

The FBI investigated the case against Winston

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over Wednesday’s hearing.

Winston, who was also arrested in August 2020 by the Westover Police Department on multiple child neglect charges, is being held in Central Regional Jail, awaiting his sentence.