Mon County man sentenced to nearly 1 year in federal prison for role in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Monongalia County man, Monday, to 10 months in federal prison for a drug charge related to the man’s role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Antonio Buzzo, 28 of Maidsville, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl.” Buzzo admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2020 in Monongalia County.

Antonio Buzzo

Buzzo was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 as a part of the multi-state drug ring. Several of Buzzo’s co-conspirators have previously been sentenced to prison.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the ring. The task forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Buzzo is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.