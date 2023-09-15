CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown physician has been charged with filing a false tax return, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld.

According to court documents, David M. Anderson, 62, of Morgantown, understated his taxable income while he was filing his tax returns.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation investigated.

While Anderson has been charged with filing a false tax return, an indictment is only considered to be an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.