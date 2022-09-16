MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.
It posted a series of pictures on its Facebook page on Friday, asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects in the pictures to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or the US Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455.
Home security service ADT has several tips for foiling porch pirates, including:
- Get a porch pirate bag. ADT describes them as bags are fairly large and made out of durable material with a combination lock that you can instruct delivery people to place your package inside before locking it to something affixed on your porch so that it is harder for people to steal an unattended package.
- Require a signature. If it’s an option while checking out, or through UPS or FedEx’s tracking services, you can require a signature so that your package isn’t left unattended.
- Ask that the package be left out of plain view. You can talk with your delivery driver and tell them the best spot to leave a package, such as a spot that is obscured by objects or plants, or, if available through the delivery service, leave delivery instructions.
- Have USPS packages held at your local post office. Click here to learn more about redirecting packages with USPS.
- Network with neighbors. Ask if a trusted neighbor can receive your package, or grab your package if it’s delivered while you’re not at home.
- Have packages delivered to your workplace. This solution can work for smaller packages, but not always for larger, or awkwardly-shaped ones.
- Take advantage of the “ship to store” option.