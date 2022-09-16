MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.

It posted a series of pictures on its Facebook page on Friday, asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects in the pictures to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or the US Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455.









Photos of a suspect in a series of package theft incidents in Monongalia County that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Credit: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Home security service ADT has several tips for foiling porch pirates, including: