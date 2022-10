The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person in these photos.

Courtesy: Monongalia County Sheriffs Office

According to a Facebook post made Tuesday evening, the suspect cashed fraudulent checks at 3 different United Bank locations in Monongalia County. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle to call 304-291-7260.