Monongah man facing fleeing while DUI charge after brief pursuit with deputies

MONONGAH, W.Va. – A Monongah man is facing a fleeing while DUI charge after a short vehicle pursuit with deputies ended with him crashing his vehicle into mailbox.

A criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department stated that on Thursday, Dec 10, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the yard of a residence on Pike St. in Monongah. Deputies said that upon arrival to the scene, they observed a white Ford Ranger in the yard attempting to get out of the yard. At that time, deputies activated their emergency lights to signal to the drive that they were on scene, according to the complaint.

Robert Hickman

Deputies said that as the were walking up to the window of the vehicle, the driver, who was later identified as Robert Hickman, 54, of Monongah, began to flee down Pike St. Deputies then began to pursue the vehicle and attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies said they were traveling behind Hickman on a narrow street with their emergency lights and siren activated, but he disregarded their signal to stop.

The complaint stated that Hickman continued down the Pike St. Extension, until his vehicle struck a mailbox causing him to come to a stop. Hickman was then taken into custody, according to deputies.

Deputies said that while speaking with Hickman, they could smell a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath” and that he had slurred speech and bloodshot/glassy eyes. After being transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Deparment, Hickman performed multiple field sobriety tests, all of which showed signs of impairment.

Hickman has been charged with fleeing while DUI, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.