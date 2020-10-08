Monongalia County deputies arrest man accused of stealing vehicle, thousands of dollars in computers and tools from maintenance facility

MAIDSVILLE, W.Va. – A man accused of stealing a vehicle and thousands of dollars worth of tools and computers from the Longview Power Plant maintenance facility has been arrested, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies issued a press release on Thursday afternoon stating that on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to Crafts Run Road for a breaking and entering at the Longview Power Plant maintenance facility in the Maidsville area of Monongalia County.

The release stated that upon arrival, it was reported that a 2007 GMC Envoy and thousands of dollars in tools and computers were stolen from the facility. The facility had video footage of the inside and outside and a copy of the footage was provided to deputies, according to the release.

Deputies said that during the investigation, detectives reviewed the security footage and found that a tall white male with a shaved head and a beard used a crowbar to break into the facility. Deputies said the man in the video appeared to have a distinct tattoo over his right eye.

The release stated that screenshots of the video were put on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to request identification from the public, and multiple responses were received identifying the man as Brandon Lamb. The release stated that detectives obtained prior incarceration photos of Lamb, which showed the distinctive face tattoos. Deputies said a positive identification was then made of Lamb by comparing his known photos to the video footage.

On Wednesday, detectives responded to Lamb’s home address, which was located only a short distance from the crime scene, according to the release. Deputies said that Lamb was then identified and taken into custody.

Lamb has been charged with one count of grand larceny, and one count of breaking and entering, according to deputies. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.