Monongalia County deputies charge 2 men with distributing child pornography; charges for more suspects currently pending

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has charged several individuals in the area who are accused of distributing child pornography following a more than two-month-long investigation, according to a press release.

The release stated that from March 13 – May 28, The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department Detective Division, which is a member of the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, conducted multiple internet crimes investigations. Deputies said that from May 18 – 28, detectives conducted an operation to search, seize and arrest individuals who were distributing child pornography.

The release stated that during this operation, detectives executed 26 search warrants, searched six residences, seized eight electronic devices and made multiple arrests relating to the transferring, uploading and possession of child exploitation material.

The Sheriff’s Office utilized their new Computer Forensics Lab the examine these seized devices, according to the release.

The release stated that the West Virginia State Police ICAC Division in Morgantown and the West Virginia State Police Martinsburg Detachment provided assistance during the operation.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the release:

Robert Digman, a 65-year-old man from Morgantown, was arrested on May 21.

Jeevraj Rathore, a 57-year-old man from Morgantown, was arrested on May 28.

The release stated that additional arrests are pending for several other suspects related to these investigations.

Stay with 12 News for any further updates on additional arrests made in these investigations.