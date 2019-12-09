Live Now
Monongalia County deputies charge Morgantown man after finding drugs, firearms during domestic complaint call

Crime
Duane Janes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is in custody after deputies said they found drugs and firearms during a domestic assault complaint call.

On December 6, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Morgantown for a reported domestic assault involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Duane Janes, 57, of Morgantown, “sells marijuana for a living,” and that he had drugs in a safe in the living room of the home, deputies said. Deputies also learned that Janes usually sells late at night, according to the complaint.

After executing a search warrant based off the information received while at Janes’ home, deputies said they found approximately 20 firearms, $500 in U.S. currency, more than 100 grams of marijuana, a set of scales, packaging material and “various ammunition.”

Due to a previous charge for aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon in 1996, Janes is prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.

Janes is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.

