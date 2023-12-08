MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help while investigating a break-in at the Dunkin’ on Chestnut Ridge Road.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 12 according to a post that the sheriff’s office made on its official Facebook page.

Two masked subjects broke into the business and stole “an undisclosed amount of money,” the sheriff’s office said. Detectives shared two pictures that they say are of the supect vehicle, which they believe to be a Honda Pilot or other dark-colored early 2000s model SUV. Detectives said the vehicle may also have dark rims and passenger side damage.

The vehicle that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says is suspected in connection to a break-in at the Dunkin’ on Chestnut Ridge Road. Credit: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Messenger or at 304-291-7218.