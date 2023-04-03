MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection to an investigation into an incident that happened at a Sheetz.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was driving a black pickup truck on the day of the incident that did not have a visible registration. The nature of the investigation was not specified, nor was the specific Sheetz location.

Deputies posted photos taken from surveillance footage on the sheriff’s office’s official Facebook page asking for help identifying the man. One of the photos is timestamped Monday, March 27, just before 6:15 p.m.

A man who the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify. Credit: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The photos appear to show a man with many tattoos wearing a blue graphic tee shirt, jeans and sneakers. Click here to see more of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-291-7260.