Monongalia County man accused of filming underage girls in bathroom without their consent or knowledge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been arrested after deputies said he filmed underage girls through a hole in his bathroom wall.

Oliver Matheny

On Monday, November 25, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit filed felony charges of “Use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct” against Oliver Matheny, 45, of Maidsville, according to a press release.

In the release, deputies stated that the penalty for this charge could be a fine of not more than $10,000.00 or imprisonment in the penitentiary of not more than 10 years, or both a fine and imprisonment.

The release stated that in September 2018, Matheny filmed juvenile girls while they were in his home, in his bathroom. The release also stated that the underage girls were filmed by Matheny through a hole in the bathroom wall without the girls’ consent and/or knowledge.

Matheny is currently in the North Central Regional on an unrelated charge, according to the release.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with any information related to this crime or anyone who may have been a victim themselves to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.