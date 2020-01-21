Live Now
Monongalia County man accused of fleeing from deputy with methamphetamine in vehicle

Leo Overton

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man accused of having methamphetamine in his vehicle and refusing to stop for law enforcement.

On January 17, a deputy was running radar on West Run Road when he saw a vehicle traveling 39 mph in a 25 mph zone. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the driver, Leo Overton, 41, of Morgantown, attempted to flee, according to a criminal complaint.

Overton traveled at a high rate of speed, crossed double yellow lines into oncoming traffic and passed vehicles as they were actively turning, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch at the intersection of St. Clair Hill Road, according to a criminal complaint.

The deputy said he arrested Overton and found a clear bag of a crystal-type substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drug weighed 120 grams and was found in plain view on the front passenger seat, according to a criminal complaint.

The deputy also learned that Overton had a suspended or revoked license for DUI third offense and had active warrants in West Virginia.

Overton is charged with possession with intent to deliver, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended or revoked license and grand larceny. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

