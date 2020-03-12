Monongalia County man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

William Lohr

PURSGLOVE, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge after deputies said he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

A criminal complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department stated that on February 11, a 15-year-old girl reported to them that William Lohr, 46, of Pursglove, engaged in sexual intercourse with her at his home on February 10. During an interview with investigators on March 2, Lohr confirmed that he had sex with the girl.

Lohr has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.