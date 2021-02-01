Monongalia County man admits to federal weapons charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has admitted to a federal firearms charge.

Carlentez McDaniel

Carlentez McDaniel, 32, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. McDaniel, who is prohibited from having a gun, admitted to having a .45 caliber Glock pistol in February 2020 in Monongalia County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

McDaniel faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 in the incident.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.