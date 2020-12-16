Monongalia County man admits to firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has admitted to his role in a firearms conspiracy.

Dylan Conaway, 27, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate federal firearms laws, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Conaway admitted to working with other people to illegally purchase firearms in May 2018 in Monongalia County.

Conaway faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.

