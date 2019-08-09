Monongalia County man admits to his involvement in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation.

Jesse Tichenor, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a communication facility. Tichenor admitted to using a phone to help distribute crack cocaine in March 2017 in Monongalia County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tichenor faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.