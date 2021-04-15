Monongalia County man admits to role in drug trafficking operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Daniel McClung, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. McClung admitted to keeping an apartment in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

McClung faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.