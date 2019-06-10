Monongalia County man arrested after being accused of having sex with teenage girl multiple times

RACHEL, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been arrested on his second sexual assault charge in seven months after troopers said he had sexual intercourse with a teenage girl.

Troopers said a 15-year-old girl ran away from her home located in the East Fairmont area on Wednesday, June 5, to meet Joshua Watson, 25, of Wadestown in the Mannington area.

According to law enforcement, the girl stated that between June 5 and June 6, Watson had sex with her on two occasions at a residence in the Rachel area of Marion County.

The girl also told troopers that prior to running away, she spoke with Watson via computer and believed him to be 16-years-old, according to court documents.

Watson was arrested on a first degree sexual assault charge in November 2018 after Monongalia County deputies said he forced a girl to perform oral sex on him on at least four occasions.

Watson is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.