Monongalia County man charged for alleged assault at Morgantown Sheetz

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man is in custody after an altercation at a convenience store in Morgantown Friday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, Morgantown police officers were called to respond to a traumatic injury at the Sheetz located at 1012 University Avenue in Morgantown. When police arrived, they saw John Trippett lying in the upper parking lot near the store and being attended to by Monongalia County EMS, police said.

When police interviewed Trippett, he told them “a black male jumped him in the parking lot,” police said. After reviewing the store’s security footage, police said they saw Trippett walked across the upper parking lot before a black male ran up the stairs and struck him in the face with a closed right fist and knocking him to the ground, according to court documents.

The footage also shows the black male continue to assault Trippett while he is lying on the ground by punching him two more times and kicking him twice, police said.

Trippett was sent to Ruby Memorial Hospital where follow-up showed that he had a broken right forearm, according to the complaint.

Police later identified the black male as Joseph Hailey III, 41, of Morgantown.

Hailey is being charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.