Monongalia County man faces federal child porn charges for a second time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man is facing a federal child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Thomas Winston

Thomas Winston, 30, of Westover, was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography – previous conviction. Winston, who was previously convicted of child pornography possession, is accused of having child pornography in his possession in August 2019 in Preston County.

Winston faces at least 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Winston, who was also arrested in August 2020 by the Westover Police Department on multiple child neglect charges, is being held in North Central Regional Jail.