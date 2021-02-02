Monongalia County man indicted on federal child pornography charges

WHEELING, W.V.a. – A Monongalia County man was indicted Tuesday on a federal child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Jason Kokinda, 42 of Westover, was indicted on one count of “Second Offense Possession of Child Pornography” and one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registry.” Kokinda, who was previously convicted of sex offenses against children and child pornography charges, is accused of having a cell phone with child pornography images in Randolph County in September 2019. He is also accused of failing to update his sex offender registration after traveling from Vermont and New Jersey to West Virginia in August 2019.

Kokinda is facing at least 10 years and up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the child pornography charge. He is facing up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the registration charge.

The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service investigated Kokinda’s case.

Kokinda is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond set.