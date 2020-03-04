Monongalia County man indicted on federal drug and weapons charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been indicted on federal drug and firearms charges.

Clay Westbrook

Clay Westbrook, 38, of Morgantown, was indicted on charges of distribution of methamphetamine; distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Westbrook is accused of distributing methamphetamine and cocaine base in November and December 2019 in Monongalia County. Westbrook, prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, is also accused of having a .380 caliber pistol in December 2019 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Westbrook faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the drug counts and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.