Monongalia County man indicted on federal drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

Lance McClendon

Lance McClendon, 45, of Morgantown, was indicted on charges of maintaining drug-involved premises and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

McClendon is accused of maintaining a home in Monongalia County for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine and cocaine. He is also accused of having methamphetamine in September 2019 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

McClendon faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for the maintaining a drug house charge and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for the meth count.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia Probation Office investigated.