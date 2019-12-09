Monongalia County man pleads guilty to cocaine distribution charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man was sentenced today to six years in federal prison for drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Lemar Sheldon Conliffe, 43, of Morgantown also known as “AB,” pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of cocaine base in April 2019. Conliffe admitted to working with another to sell cocaine base in April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.