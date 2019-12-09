Monongalia County man sentenced to more than 15 years for methamphetamine distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been sentenced to 15.7 years in federal prison for meth distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Khareem Sampson, 30 of Morgantown, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth in April 2019.

Sampson admitted to distributing meth in July of 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.