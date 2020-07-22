Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department on lookout for man wanted for distribution of child porn

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for distribution of child pornography.

Image may contain: 1 person, closeup
Tyler Walker

According to a post on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are looking for Tyler Craig Walker, 29, of Morgantown, on the charges of two counts of distribution of child pornography.

The post describes Walker as being 6′ 1″ and weighing 145 pounds; the post also states that he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories